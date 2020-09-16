Letter: Quicksand

President Donald Trump’s current shortchanging of the economic life of our land comes from the same kind of irresponsibility as a bankrupt individual who writes more and more bad checks on a totally overdrawn account because he still has printed books of blank ones.
In the short time Trump has been in office, he has run up a historically huge and burdensome increase in the national debt — $6.6 trillion, and fast increasing with none of it going to pay for investments leading to a better future.
The entire weight of the nation’s well-being rests on economic quicksand atop a thin and crumbling crust of fool’s gold.
Sam Osborne
West Branch
