Letter: Quicksand

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump’s current shortchanging of the economic life of our land comes from the same kind of irresponsibility as a bankrupt individual who writes more and more bad checks on a totally overdrawn account because he still has printed books of blank ones.

In the short time Trump has been in office, he has run up a historically huge and burdensome increase in the national debt — $6.6 trillion, and fast increasing with none of it going to pay for investments leading to a better future.

The entire weight of the nation’s well-being rests on economic quicksand atop a thin and crumbling crust of fool’s gold.

Sam Osborne

West Branch

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0