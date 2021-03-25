Letter: Radical legislation

Over the past week both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill that dismantles the handgun permitting system and would allow criminals to purchase hand guns from private sellers without background checks. They passed this bill despite strong bipartisan objection by their constituents, demonstrating once again that their loyalties lie with the bankrupt NRA rather than with the interests of Iowans and public safety.

House and Senate Republicans continue to perpetuate falsehoods about the benefits of this bill (Hint: there are none. Ask any law-abiding citizen how hard it is for them to get a permit to carry every five years). They have even gone so far as to reassure their constituents — because background checks are extremely popular on both sides — that this legislation will actually result in more background checks. That is an outright laugh. What it will do is result in more criminals getting guns because there will be nothing to stop them.

The truth is that this is a radical piece of legislation that has no place in Iowa, where we pride ourselves on being smart and sensible. Now it heads to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk for signature. She has stated in the past that she supports background checks. Will she side with Iowans or with the gun lobby? We will find out soon enough.