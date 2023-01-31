 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RAGBRAI story fell short

Your staff and editors get a failing grade on your RAGBRAI article. Nowhere in the article does it state the date of Bix 7 or RAGBRAI. Surely, you can do better than that.

Charles Koster

Moline

 

 

