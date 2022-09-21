 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rail merger increases danger to residents

The Canadian Pacific rail merger promises both greater inconvenience and increased danger to QC residents, with paltry compensation. We have not yet answered this merger with legal resources at our disposal.

The Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act (ICCTA) presents obstacles to municipalities in the exercise of easements, ordinances, and eminent domain. These obstacles have been far from invulnerable, and significant exceptions have been made for safety concerns that have played both for plaintiffs and defendants.

Our city councils, assessors, and legal departments should implement a flurry of new restrictions to constrain the increased presence of Canadian Pacific within our cities and counties. This will require some innovation in the use of the law, but is the most straightforward approach to constrain rail incursions.

We must impress upon our elected officials the importance of increased rail regulation of all types, up to condemnation of Canadian Pacific property for risks to safety.

Elected officials should not meekly accept buyouts, but must become vigilant in the extreme in protecting our communities from these grave risks to the lives and property of our citizens.

While some claim in despair that rail interests cannot be successfully contested, the D.C. circuit itself remarked, "all of the circuits have concluded that [ICCTA preemption] does not encompass everything touching on railroads."

This fight is ours to lose, should we resign ourselves, or win if our elected officials act with the vigor incumbent upon the offices that they hold.

Charles Fisher

Rock Island

