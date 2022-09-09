Letter: Railroaded by our representatives

By now, Quad Citians know about plans to fast-track a project that would triple train traffic running through the busiest parts of our hometowns. But what many may not know about this unpopular plan is how public opinion has been bypassed and who is responsible for failing those who could lose the most. These questions all have the same answer; we’re being railroaded by some of our respective city leaders and elected representatives.

Right now, the federal Surface Transportation Board is reviewing a proposed multi-billion-dollar merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. If approved by the STB, the resulting robust increase in rail traffic would cause more noise pollution, more blocked crossings, and worse safety conditions in our communities.

In recent months, many local citizens, commuters, and business owners have raised legitimate concerns about how the trains could jeopardize livelihoods. But those pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears among both the Davenport and Bettendorf City Councils. Both councils decided to disregard public outcry by voting to accept money from the railways in exchange for agreeing not to voice opposition to the STB.

City leaders who rushed to rubber stamp these deals have essentially sold-out many of the same people who elected them. Regardless of the eventual train merger decision, we must remember the names of the city leaders who brushed off our thoughts as afterthoughts. We must retaliate by not reelecting them, nor voting for them in other political offices they seek.

Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro

(Candidate for Iowa Senate District 47)

Bettendorf