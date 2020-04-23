Letter: Raise our voices for farm workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Secretary of Agriculture is trying to reduce wages for farm workers. These farm workers work long, hard hours at labor-intensive jobs that do not attract many United States citizens. Immigrant farm workers with a status of H-2A are allowed to work in the United States to fill that vital role in the U.S. food supply chain.

Many of us rely upon a living wage to meet the needs of our family. Reducing the amount of the farm workers' paycheck, due to care for the family, holds them to that job as a source of at least some income. This is like being held in bondage or a form of labor trafficking.

In the 1970s, grape workers, because of pesticide sprays, began a grape boycott. My family, like many others, did not buy grapes for some time due to the boycott. This boycott was a success. What would be the outcome if farm workers now decided to begin a boycott? What would that do the the United States food supply chain?

It is time to raise our voices to our elected officials to not allow farm workers' wages to be reduced.

Nora Dvorak

Davenport

