U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is running from show to show with his new line, "Trump Derangement Syndrome." In the past, I've tended to give Paul the benefit of the doubt, even though he seemed to be a type of gadfly that loves to take the opposite view of his fellow Republican's, just to get on TV. I no longer give him the benefit of the doubt.
He is an irritating gadfly. I don't dispute that some out there do qualify as having Trump Derangement Syndrome. But to shout it to the heaven's like anyone who opposes Trump has the syndrome, is insulting and wrong. Also, for someone who is trying to provide cover for Trump, it is not very smart to put the words Trump and derangement in the same sentence.
Trump has done, and keeps doing, things that make even those around him wonder if perhaps, he is the one who is truly deranged.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport