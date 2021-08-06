Letter: Random thoughts

A friend offered a great suggestion about COVID shots recently. Instead of trying to entice those who refuse to get the shot(s) with cash prizes, lottery tickets, movie tickets, etc., why not instead reward those who have already gotten the shots with such amenities. The no-shot believers have had adequate time to make their decision, but if they do change their minds they could still be rewarded with a lesser prize (perhaps an autographed, wallet-size photo of Gov. Kim Reynolds).

Separately, the Iowa Lottery just closed its books on record-breaking lottery sales at $453 Million, $288.9 million to players and $101.7 million to the treasury. I assume the balance goes for expenses. Why not use the treasury portion as a start to much needed Iowa infrastructure improvements. I realize it is just a drop in the bucket, but it is at least a start.

I'd also like to ask if there is any thought being given to the Name, Imagine, Likeness (NIL) changes now involving college athletes? While college athletes sure deserve some reimbursement for all the time and effort they put into their sports, it would appear that there will be many bumps in the road before it works as intended. I wish the athletes the best and hope NIL works because the NCAA has, for years, wielded far too much power over athletes, conferences and schools. Those days are over.