I have some random thoughts I'd like to share:
1. After the recent record-setting flood, the Davenport mayor formed a task force to look into causes, recommendations, possible solutions, etc. That was a good first move to hopefully come up with ideas and action plans.
At the most recent meeting a representative from the National Weather Service gave an excellent presentation on weather and climate conditions in the area, utilizing recent and historic data going back decades. A point he made very clearly is we need to understand the difference in daily weather conditions and changes to our climate. I would encourage everyone to do a bit of research and come up with your own conclusions on these topics and decide if our climate is changing or not.
2. The only two U.S citizens I can think of who are welcomed in North Korea and publicly claim a friendship with that country’s leader are Donald Trump and Dennis Rodman. Isn’t that an interesting duo?
3. I am a bit perplexed and bothered by recent actions of the Davenport School Board. It looks to me like they hired a superintendent who was not qualified for the position at the time and probably paid a "search firm" to find him.
A second issue concerns the possible sale of Lincoln School. The building's assessed value is $909,290 and was on the market in 2017 for $721,000. Recently, the board voted to sell it for $30,000, instead of taking a $290,000 offer. There must be more to this story.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport