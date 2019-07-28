The July 16 letter dissing U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her call for equal player pay is not very factual. Analyses by The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and PolitiFact; Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints; and a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation showed women earned less than half of what men’s team members pulled down over the last several years. Meanwhile, the women’s team brought in slightly more revenue. This also doesn’t include the quantifiable marketing boost for soccer overall due to the women’s success compared to the U.S men's team.
While this gap should narrow with a new collective bargaining agreement, it’s still estimated that women will earn significantly less than men. There are also numerous non-pay inequities that include safety, travel, marketing and broadcast coverage.
A larger disparity is FIFA's World Cup distribution in which women only reap 14 percent of the prize money.
So this is not as simple as telling Megan to "encourage greater game attendance, purchases of team merchandise, etc.," as stated by the letter writer. There is systemic sexism involved, which you won’t hear about on Fox News and conservative media.
As far as her criticizing the president (which Megan has), she actually made statements that encouraged unity at the time of the team’s victory. When polls show a majority of Americans believe Trump's constant juvenile behavior demeans the presidency, you should not let Rapinoe's statements toward him overshadow sexist treatment of women in this country and beyond.
Mark and Linda Matheis
Rock Island