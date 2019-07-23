The July 16, 2019, issue of the Quad City Times contained a letter to the editor from a gentleman who was deeply offended by the fact that Megan Rapinoe had the audacity to utilize the platform afforded her by the World Cup to criticize Donald Trump.
Even in 2019 there is a segment of the male population who feel threatened by aggressive and outspoken females and are more comfortable with women who are docile and obedient. Megan Rapinoe is not that woman.
Ms. Rapinoe is a strong, assertive, intelligent and successful woman who is clearly appalled by a man whose raison d’etre is defined by racism, misogyny and intolerance.
Would it surprise anyone if Ms. Rapinoe were attacked in a presidential tweet and advised to "go back." Thankfully, she is clearly at home everywhere except in that dark and dystopian America that exists in the mind of Donald Trump.
Jack Darland
Eldridge