In case you missed it, on Aug. 1 the world experienced a spectacular full moon. It was the first of two full moons in August, the second occurring on Aug. 30, will be a Blue Moon. The Aug. 1 full moon was a supermoon known as the “Corn Moon” or “Sturgeon Moon,” among other names and shined brightly in the sky. A supermoon is nearer to earth in its orbit than others, thus appearing larger than usual.

According to space.com, a supermoon can appear more yellow or orange in a way similar to a sunset. Blue colors are filtered out by the earth’s atmosphere.

A pond fountain in the Prairie Heights division of Davenport, caught a spectacular diffusion of the moon’s rays. The pluming waters of the fountain acted as a prism separating those dominant yellow and orange rays and displaying them brightly on the opposite side of the fountain. Pond-side resident, Jim Arkfeld, who lives on the western side of the fountain display caught the fantastic image with his camera. The fountain had strictly white lighting with no colors, therefore the yellow and orange colors were from the moon’s spectacular display.

Arkfeld happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch this one in a million image. As the moon rose and the angle changed, the striking effect vanished.

Jim Arkfeld

Davenport