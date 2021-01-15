Letter: Rationing, death and the Titanic

Many people are fascinated with the Titanic. There are numerous books and movies on the subject. Study of the disaster reveals arrogance and narcissism in leadership and management. The owners thought the ship unsinkable. The captain, E.J. Smith, said in 1907, "I never saw a wreck and never have been wrecked nor was I ever in any predicament that threatened to end in disaster of any sort."

The failure to plan, prepare and execute led to needless loss of life. John Donald O'Shea did not state or was unaware of certain facts (Jan. 1 column). As he stated, there were 2,224 passengers and crew, 1,514 perished and 710 saved. There were 20 life boats that could hold 1,178 people. Owners of the Titanic knowingly failed to provide life boats for 1,046 people and accepted that they would die if another ship could not provide assistance.

Of the 710 that survived, almost all were from first class; almost all in steerage perished. At least 400 more souls could have been saved. O'Shea wondered why the boats weren't filled. The answer is that the crew was not prepared and could not execute their tasks.

His column links the Titanic to CDC vaccination priority guidelines. Of the 20 million doses promised, 12 million were delivered and 2.7 million administered as of Dec. 31.