The Sierra Club — Eagle View Group in the Quad Cities and the Iowa Chapter — are endorsing Rita Rawson for mayor and Judith Lee for the 8th Ward City Council seat.
Both candidates responded to a lengthy questionnaire on a range of environmental topics including: clean energy, recycling and waste reduction, clean water, environmental justice and on what their environmental priorities are for the city.
They both have experience in working on environmental issues and their responses to the questionnaire indicated they would be making good policy decisions on environmental issues for the city and its citizens.
Michael Wilcox
Chair of the executive committee,
Sierra Club Eagle View Group
Eldridge