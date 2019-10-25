Why should Rita Rawson be our mayor? First on my list is her education. I find it easy to like Alderwoman Rita Rawson and how she has handled her life. She was raised in the Kansas City projects but used her intelligence to escape poverty and earn degrees at Grinnell College and the University of Iowa. She resigned from her professorship position teaching cultural diversity when she won the council seat in 2015.
Second, she is a business owner in Davenport since 1998 and even lost access to her downtown office due to the floods this year.
Third, Rita's vision for Davenport's growth and revitalization is spot on. Her work on the Davenport DREAM program is a winner and demonstrates her commitment to existing neighborhoods and the citizens. In fact, neighborhood and commercial revitalization will increase revenue, increase jobs and decrease crime and criminal activity. These are things Rita knows must happen if we are to have a truly great city.
While I am speaking of leadership and integrity, I am concerned about the 2012 incident in which police seized Mike Matson's classroom computer while investigating emails sent in the name of another alderman.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, earlier this year Matson's signature was on a letter concerning the Civil Rights Commission. But he says that was used without his permission. Where is the investigation into these items?
Finally, as the Quad City Times Editorial Board said, Rita Rawson is the best candidate "who can bring together parochial interests ... so all are pulling in a common direction."
Duncombe C. Brooke
Davenport