Davenport has a serious decision to make on October 8 and then again on November 5. Namely, who do we think will lead Davenport most efficiently and effectively as mayor. Our challenge is to judge the candidates based on most recent actions and not on nice-sounding platitudes.
Of course, we all want lower crime, better flood protection and a positive economy, but what have the candidates actually done to achieve these goals?
Rita Rawson is the only candidate who has actively pursued these three objectives from the broadest perspective. She has done this through her leadership with neighborhood associations, serving two terms on the City Council as 5th Ward alderman and her passion toward revitalizing the central core of the city as a key to lifting the entire city by restoring Davenport’s unique neighborhoods and investing in core infrastructure as a priority before extending city resources with further expansion outward.
Strengthening neighborhoods will have the positive side effect of lowering crime, and this should be Davenport’s priority.
You have an opportunity to learn more about how the candidates plan to lead by attending the mayoral candidates forum sponsored by the Hilltop Campus Village and KWQC-TV6 on September 26 at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus.
It is our belief that if citizens take a critical look at the candidates, then they will understand that Rita Rawson is the candidate with the best plan to lead Davenport forward.
Lamar Buckelew
Juliana Buckelew
Davenport