I'm endorsing Rita Rawson for mayor of Davenport.
Rita is a person of great personal integrity. We were part of the first cohort of the Davenport University Citizens Academy in 2016 where I got to know her better.
Rita was relatively new on city council then but she had an excellent grasp of the nuances of city government and the constraints cities operate under.
Rita understands the importance of the obvious challenges of crime, potholes, and flooding.
More importantly, she seeks to address root causes of these problems.
Rita takes the long view of urban vitality.
Rather than chasing after the next shiny thing, she has plans to address fundamental issues: rejuvenating our inner city, promoting affordable housing, cultivating a vibrant business climate and making Davenport a great place to live and work.
Local businesses must compete in a global talent market to thrive.
Good wages and benefits are necessary but not sufficient.
Our municipal government plays a key role in shaping Davenport into a more desirable place to live.
Forward-looking developments like inner city revitalization and the Davenport Go Multi-modal Transportation Plan help differentiate Davenport from hundreds of other municipalities across our country.
I am an active transportation advocate and on the Davenport Go steering committee. Rita Rawson recognizes the crucial importance of that initiative and supported it from the outset.
Those are among the many reasons I support Rita Rawson for mayor of Davenport.
Tom Donahoe
Davenport