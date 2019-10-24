I first met Rita Rawson in 2012 when I was working as a neighborhood organizer for United Neighbors and she was organizing the East Side Neighborhood Association to address criminal activity and bring the community together. I was impressed by Rita at our first meeting as she demonstrated the qualities of a leader: focused, attentive, purposeful and passionate.
What impressed me most was how she had a plan of action to move things ahead. She went on to revive East Bluff Neighborhood Association as a 501c(3) focused on neighborhood development and built a board from two participants to 15. She subsequently led the group to address neighborhood issues to help better the community by connecting residents with the NETS officers to work on reducing crime and criminal activity, increasing use of the community garden, encouraging residents to have neighborhood events and being a continuous source of thoughtful leadership.
After developing physical disabilities five years ago, I was unable to leave my home this past winter due to weather for two months. Rita checked on me continuously to make sure I had enough food and other groceries and that I still had a connection to the outside world.
You have free articles remaining.
This is what you should want in a mayor for our great city — someone who is concerned, thoughtful, organized and caring. And, most importantly, someone who knows how to take action and get things done. That's why I urge all to vote for Rita Rawson.
Bruce Scherler
Davenport