I’m writing to encourage you to vote for Rita Rawson for Davenport mayor on November 5. I first met Rita through our mutual status as alumni of Grinnell College. We later worked together when she was a city council liaison to the Levee Improvement Commission, now called the Riverfront Improvement Commission, and I was a member of the commission. Her active support was essential in preserving the commission’s role. Through this work I grew to deeply respect Rita’s ability to see the big picture and at the same time pay meticulous attention to detail. She is thoughtful, intelligent, ethical and committed. She works well with others to get things done.
Rita has a vision for the Davenport riverfront and is deeply committed to revitalizing Davenport’s neighborhoods. Rita’s experience in the financial profession brings valuable understanding to the budget issues cities face. She is a creative thinker and willing to work hard to bring her ideas to fruition.
I have also watched how, even in the midst of this campaign, she still finds time to make homemade soup or bread for friends or neighbors in need. Rita is committed to serving others. She cares for her constituents and will bring this attitude to the mayor’s office.
Please join me in voting for Rita Rawson on November. 5.
Shelley Chambers
Davenport