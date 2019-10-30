Having served as alderman at-large for eight years, I believe I know what it takes to be a successful mayor. On Election Day, I will be supporting Rita Rawson for mayor.
Rita is open-minded, thoughtful and collaborative in her approach to governing. In addition, Rita is naturally inquisitive which lends itself well to being able to identify new ideas and methods of approaching challenges the city has.
In her two terms on city council, Rita has served with passion, dedication and integrity. She has a healthy balance of focusing on economic development and creating jobs, while also advocating for revitalization of the core of Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Davenport has many challenges it will need to address in the next two years, including: how best to address chronic flooding, proactively addressing juvenile crime and continuing to grow the tax base. I believe she is up to the task to lead on these issues, and I ask Davenport voters to join me in supporting Rita Rawson for mayor.
Jason Gordon
Davenport