I am writing today to endorse Rita Rawson for mayor.
I have known Rita since 2012 when she was door knocking in our neighborhood to start the East Side Neighborhood Association. Since then, she has served as the president of both this group and the East Bluff Neighborhood Association, as well as alderman of the 5th Ward for the past two terms.
In those positions, she has shown excellent leadership, problem-solving and initiated improvements in the neighborhood, as well as the city at large.
She revitalized the community garden on 13th Street and managed the Beauty on the Boulevard program for many years. While working with Rita in the neighborhood associations, I have seen first-hand how Rita works with people to help solve their problems and correct the situations that can be dealt with quickly, while also making long-term plans for bigger projects to get completed as well.
Rita is a financial advisor and understands budgets and money management, which is necessary in these financially difficult times. Rita works with law enforcement, inviting the NETS officers to community meetings, getting our citizens in touch with local police officers, which improves the relationship between the police and community. She is also bilingual and is actively involved in the Sister Cities program.
Rita has shown her focus is on programs that revitalize our existing city infrastructure rather than more tax-incentivized expansion.
I am voting for Rita Rawson for mayor of Davenport, and I hope you will too.
Terry Wilkerson
Davenport