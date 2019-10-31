I've carefully read news articles, editorial pages and mailings regarding the Davenport mayoral race. I haven't read of any unique accomplishments of Mike Matson's 12-year tenure on the council.
In contrast, in just four years, Rita Rawson has spearheaded the DREAM pilot program for current and new homeowners in central and southwest Davenport, well beyond her own ward. These areas were carefully chosen after extensive data gathering and analysis.
As a union member for 38 years, I noted a glaring error in a union mailing endorsing Matson. It says Matson is a lifelong Davenport resident, but he surely didn't live here while he was in the military. Also, does the support reflect union members' opinions, or chiefly that of union leaders?
Caring for a family member with Alzheimer's is not a pretty picture but Rita cared for her mom for eight years in her own home. I had a sister with dementia, so I know the heroic sacrifice involved in doing this. Rita learned thrift from a childhood in poverty and details of financial management in her successful small business as a financial advisor.
She's stated at a forum that she'd read the city budget from front to back, and I believe her. Rita has tremendous respect for our police chief and his officers having volunteered in the VIPS program, in crime prevention, for four years and ridden along with officers in the past. With these varied experiences and expertise, Rita would make an excellent mayor for our city. Please vote for Rita Rawson November 5.
Mary Rourke
Davenport