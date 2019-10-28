Rita Rawson is my choice for mayor because she cares about the things that matter most to me: rebuilding our neighborhoods, developing a spectacular riverfront, making Davenport desirable for business and addressing flood control in a manner that protects downtown companies and city investments.
I started out supporting Dan Portes because he is fiscally conservative and socially progressive. Rita has that same orientation and would bring a mix of business savvy and street smarts to the mayor’s office. She understands public financing and is sure to watch the line on taxes and budget growth. At the same time, she is not afraid to embrace new ideas and investments when business as usual isn’t achieving results.
Working alongside Rita on a neighborhood housing task force proved to me she is energetic, creative, data-driven and focused on what can and should be done rather than on cautionary tales of why new strategies wouldn’t work in Davenport.
If you’re looking for a really smart, hard-working, resourceful individual who will lead rather than simply follow, join me in voting for Rita Rawson on November 5.
Betsy Brandsgard
Davenport