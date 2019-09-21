The Sept. 12 Quad City Times online headline, "As 6 candidates seek community support to become Davenport's next mayor, these organizations have already made their picks” is much better than the print version. The print version only says, "Candidates Compete for Support," while picturing just two of the candidates.
This is merely an unfortunate result of the way headlines are fit to print, and I believe the Quad-City Times will continue its usually good and responsible coverage of politics the rest of the election season.
The problem is that it’s the two white male candidates receiving the endorsements, thus seeming to be the front runners. Meanwhile, for example, Rita Rawson and Elizabeth VanCamp are making a strong case for mayor of Davenport, having relevant qualifications and/or good progressive ideas for the city.
I believe people should research, consult friends and talk to the candidates (there is a forum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at St. Ambrose University, for example).
You have free articles remaining.
I just urge that we not assume that the mayor of Davenport will naturally be one of the two white males whose faces happened to be a part of this article. Please avoid the assumption that it is these two who are the more obvious choice for Davenport. Endorsements should not supersede individual choice, and endorsements from organizations should not make these men the front runners.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport