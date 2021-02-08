Letter: Rayapati is a leader

Effective leadership is a trait that is often touted by publicly elected officials but seldom is it seen each and every day of their tenure in office. The City of Moline will elect its mayor on April 6 of this year, and the City needs to elect an individual that demonstrates leadership every day he/she is in office. Sangeetha Rayapati is such an individual.
I have observed Sangeetha’s leadership during her tenure on the Moline School Board, where she has served as a member and its president. Her leadership is characterized by inclusivity, listening to others, and making thoughtful and educated decisions. As president of the Board, Sangeetha strives to always do what is best for the students, families, and taxpayers of Moline and Coal Valley.
The City of Moline has experienced, under its current mayor, a leadership style that can be best described as "my way or the highway." Too many professionals have departed Moline’s government only to take positions elsewhere because of our mayor’s leadership style. Numerous decisions that affect the future of Moline have been short-sighted and made without consulting our city’s paid professionals and/or those affected by the decision. This style of leadership will not move our city forward and, and because of that, I am urging the people of Moline to learn more about Sangeetha Rayapati — candidate for Mayor of the City of Moline — and to vote for her on April 6.
Robert Tallitsch
Moline