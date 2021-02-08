Letter: Rayapati is a leader

Effective leadership is a trait that is often touted by publicly elected officials but seldom is it seen each and every day of their tenure in office. The City of Moline will elect its mayor on April 6 of this year, and the City needs to elect an individual that demonstrates leadership every day he/she is in office. Sangeetha Rayapati is such an individual.

I have observed Sangeetha’s leadership during her tenure on the Moline School Board, where she has served as a member and its president. Her leadership is characterized by inclusivity, listening to others, and making thoughtful and educated decisions. As president of the Board, Sangeetha strives to always do what is best for the students, families, and taxpayers of Moline and Coal Valley.