I arrived in Davenport in 1957 and have lived here ever since. I have voted in every municipal election since becoming a naturalized citizen. This year, like the last two, I am voting for Mike Matson.

As with my previous votes, I believe Mike’s judgment, leadership, and, most importantly, integrity make him the best candidate to lead our city. Additionally, Mike’s willingness to stay in the fight for another term tells me he’s willing to keep leading through these challenging times.

Mike’s whole adult life has been about service. From serving in the U.S. Army from private to sergeant major, as the JROTC instructor at Davenport Central High, and as a city councilmember and mayor, he’s been there. He’s not afraid of criticism, fair or otherwise. He does not need this job. Like me, he’s a grandparent, and I am sure spending more time with his family is far more appealing than leading Iowa’s third-largest city. Yet here’s the thing about Mike, he is willing to do the hard things. And Davenport needs that kind of leader, now.

If you need another reason to vote for Mike, consider this fact: He knows city hall and the people who work there. He knows the folks who not only run the public works department but drive the snowplows. He will not need any time to get up to speed. That’s good because Davenport has no time to waste.

Jeno L. Berta

Davenport