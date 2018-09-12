How did we get here with the Davenport Civil Service Commission?
There was a lawsuit appealing a Civil Service Commission ruling on a fire chief who had been hired from outside of Iowa and had never worked in any capacity to be covered by the civil service rules in Iowa.
It's a commission that is not accountable to the taxpayers of Davenport, but has authority over matters that impact monetary issues. It's a commission whose members include persons with law degrees that voted to side with the ex-fire chief and forced the city to spend six figures on legal fees, wasted staff time and effort. Again, how did we get here?
Could it be over the years the commission had been filled by political appointees of a former elected head of the City Council to represent a certain viewpoint instead of a making decisions based on the merits of the issue? Let's re-think how these non-elected commissions are staffed.
Steve Landauer
LeClaire