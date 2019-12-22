Letter: Reach out to the disinterested

Mark Twain said, "All you need is ignorance and confidence and success is sure." That made me think of King Donald Trump who, to the qualities mentioned by Twain, adds several more: rejecting scientific environmental evidence, being self-centered, cruel (the torture of the migrant children), a Robin Hood in reverse who takes from the poor to give to the rich, a hater who mistreats those who oppose or disagree with him, as well as those whose skin is darker than his.

In addition, he lies constantly, he betrays his country and persuades others to do the same (as clearly demonstrated in the voluminous documents being presented in the House of Representatives and by the Republican reaction), and he he has no moral compass. There is more, but not the space to mention it. Yet, inexplicably, he has cast a kind of magic spell over millions of Americans who now follow him blindly.

What can we who oppose him do in order to save our nation? One essential way is to reach out to those who say, "I’m not interested in politics.”