The American political garden is now being weeded by the Democratic debates. However, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has given the body-politic thee weeding method via the word: Read.
Congress should declare a Reading Week, much like the Ivy Leagues grants its students (copying the British tradition of higher education). No mention of impeachment should come from the Democratic caucus until after the entire Mueller report is read and debated by every caucus member.
Leave impeachment hysterics to Donald Trump and Joni Ernst.
The judiciary committees in both chambers of Congress should receive un-redacted reports, along with its outside materials. Republican intransigent/obstructionists senators (including Mitch McConnell) should be reminded that voting is the most precious right an American citizen possesses.
Mueller declared: "The Russians interfered with our 2016 election." Accusations of treason are overused, but if they aren't willing to read, listen and investigate, they might be guilty of treason themselves.
Democrats should stop campaigning for Trump by making him the center of conversation. We know all his faults (E.J. Carroll, etc.). Emphasize your good qualities. Stop attacking Joe Biden over his memories of history and understand "we've-come-a-long-way-baby" in American civil rights because of him.
Debate. To thine own self be true. Democrats risk failure due to an overcrowded field of egoists.
Shore up Obamacare until Medicare for All becomes less pie-in-the-sky politics. Don't antagonize insurance companies by saying they're unneeded in any national health scheme. Insurance companies manage Medicare. Why create more political enemies? Obama understood this.
Democrats, finish every debate and fundraiser with this: "Read the Mueller report."
Mary Gravitt
Iowa City