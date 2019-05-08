So, President Trump, now you do not want Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress. What are you afraid of, Mr. President? Might it be that he will tell the people of our great country just what he found in his investigation, as opposed to assuming all will read the 448-page redacted report, perhaps something that you yourself have not done and will never do?
Might it be that then the public will know more than what your "General Cover-up," Attorney General William Barr, has led them to believe?
I encourage everyone to read the Mueller report. Besides confirming the Russians’ interference in our election of 2016, it is eye-opening about our president’s behavior — starting with the president’s reaction to the knowledge that an investigation was underway: "...This is the end of my presidency."
Michele Prins
Davenport