It is telling that Democrats and Republicans had totally different responses to Robert Mueller's remarks a little more than a week ago. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both heard, "no collusion, no crime." Rep. Cheri Bustos and Sen. Tammy Duckworth heard that (1) Russia did, indeed, interfere in the 2017 election to an alarming degree. One method was to infiltrate social media. (2) It is up to Congress to deal with Trump's transgressions.
Read The Mueller Report. It is slow-going and the redactions are frustrating, but he spells it out.
All congressmen should be required to read it.
Karen Brei
Bettendorf