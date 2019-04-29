Thank you, Sen. Ernst for holding a town hall event on Friday. Even though it was early, 7:30 a.m., many people were able to attend and I asked a simple question: Have you read the Mueller report? I was floored when the answer was she hadn't.
Just Monday, Ernst said there is no need for Robert Mueller to come before the Judiciary Committee, yet she has not read the report?
On Wednesday, she said there is zero evidence of collusion with Russia from the Trump campaign, yet she has not read the report? Her statement is a lie. If she read it, the report states "we applied the framework of conspiracy law, not the concept of collusion."
Why does she, Attorney General Barr, and President Trump keep lying that no Americans colluded with Russia? Why not just state the truth: the report found 127 confirmed communications between the campaign and the Russians, but could not collect enough evidence to have a successful prosecution of the crime of conspiracy?
The senator has said it is time to "move on" before she has even read the report. If she did, she may conclude, like Andrew Napolitano on Fox News, that "Mueller laid out at least a half-dozen crimes of obstruction committed by Trump” and "ordering obstruction to save himself … is unlawful, defenseless and condemnable."
I applaud the senator’s many answers that included bi-partisan solutions to America’s problems, but she later lied, claiming that Democrats initiated the special counsel (Trump appointee Rod Rosenstein did). We should stop attacking and read the report.
Paul Dobroski
Bettendorf