I just received my second political announcement for Illinois State Representative Republican Dan Swanson.

This flyer was promoting OUR PLAN which creates a Parent Advisory Committee within the State Board of Education to make recommendations on proposed teaching and learning standards (HB 4066); Ensures that school boards have a policy in place to allow parent and guardians to review curriculum and learning material (HB 4066), and there's more. In other words, BANNING BOOKS.

Did you know Rep Swanson attended the Bettendorf Library's Brave Story Hour program? If you don't believe this path leads to rewriting the history of slavery, denying health care for women, restricting our access to vote, establishing one religion, denying LGBTQ rights, then succumb to this propaganda flyer and vote for Dan Swanson.

Myself, I'm proud of Illinois Democrats for fighting against discrimination, acknowledging climate change, and working for all the people.

Ella Layer

Moline