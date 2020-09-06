Letter: Real appreciation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you work, you should be paid. That’s a core American principle.

Unfortunately in healthcare that isn’t always the reality.

As Iowa transitioned Medicaid to a privately-managed system, insurance claim denials skyrocketed leaving providers who cared for patients simply out of pocket, or with literal pennies on the dollar of cost for services provided.

While this has saved the state some money, it’s also contributed to the rising cost of private healthcare; unreimbursed costs must be "shifted" to others. This happens year over year, leading to the exponential growth we see in healthcare costs. When people see bills of $10 for one aspirin, this cost-shifting is the single biggest reason why.

This change has directly affected all Iowa providers, from the biggest health system to the littlest doctors office and all the ambulance services and clinics in between, impacting frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, EMTs and paramedics, and all who work alongside them, limiting the resources available for them to do their jobs and what they get to take home to their own families after a day's work.