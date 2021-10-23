 Skip to main content
Letter: Real lies
topical

This is in response to the Oct. 16 letter claiming President Biden is "not capable." Apparently the writer had her head in the sand for the four years of the prior administration when the real lies were being told — and still are.

Evelyn Lemon

Aledo

