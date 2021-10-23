Letter: Real lies

This is in response to the Oct. 16 letter claiming President Biden is "not capable." Apparently the writer had her head in the sand for the four years of the prior administration when the real lies were being told — and still are.
Evelyn Lemon
Aledo
This is in response to the Oct. 16 letter claiming President Biden is "not capable." Apparently the writer had her head in the sand for the four years of the prior administration when the real lies were being told — and still are.
Evelyn Lemon
Aledo
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.