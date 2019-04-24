As the former president of AFSCME, Local 46, I have heard fist-hand from members and retirees about the impact rising prescription drug costs have had on their families. The end result is many forgoing necessary treatment, all because costs are too high.
Action needs to be taken to ensure healthcare becomes more affordable for patients across the country. But a recent proposal by the Trump Administration would have the opposite effect.
The proposed Rebate Rule would eliminate the ability of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to negotiate rebates with pharmaceutical companies. This step is important, as PBMs currently serve as the only check on the pharmaceutical industry’s control on prices. This would have disastrous repercussions, especially for seniors and those with disabilities, and it would increase Medicare Part D premiums by 25 percent, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' own actuaries.
This is an unacceptable solution for American families. But worst of all, it would do all that while providing a handout to one of the most powerful industries in the nation – Big Pharma.
If the Rebate Rule were passed, the pharmaceutical industry would gain an additional $137 billion in overall drug spending and complete control over prescription drug costs.
Families, retirees and people with disabilities cannot afford the increasing costs of prescription drugs. They need real reform, not a policy that will line the pockets of one of the most powerful industries in the nation.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline