Letter: Real socialism

I've heard a lot of accusations of "socialism" in connection with the upcoming election. Here's one that has not been addressed. The National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee has been running an ad that decries a property owner failing to renew the leases of some small businesses in order to attempt to redevelop the property and rent it to a "foreign" business.

As best I can tell, with some exceptions for not discriminating, an owner of property is entitled to rent that property for the highest rent it can obtain, even if the tenant is a large business and regardless of whether the owner is foreign or domestic. And even if the person signing the letter in her official capacity one day runs for the U.S. Senate.

Even "small businesses" understand this. Sometimes, "small businesses" become big businesses; I personally remember when the second-ever Starbucks opened near where I was living in Seattle over 40 years ago. Most small business owners would love one day to be that big business that can pay higher rents for a better location, even if it means displacing a business as small as they used to be. Any suggestion that a property developer has some obligation to "Iowa small business" not to do so seems to me to be the opposite of capitalism. Indeed, when it is brought up in the midst of a political campaign, the proper label for it is "socialism."