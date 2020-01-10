Letter: Real teamwork

I do not like waiting in line. Most folks I know do not like waiting in line. I braced for the worst as I entered the Iowa DOT office in Davenport to renew my driver's license and get my "Real ID." Yes, there were many there. Yes, the wait was long. However, my purpose here is not to lament. I must deliver praise to the DOT staff for their most efficient handling of the people and the process.

All stations were up and running to maximize output. Before being called into a station, personnel checked our documents and filled out our process forms to be sure we would be ready and not waste time when our turn came. The entire process could not have been more efficient.

Thumbs up to those DOT employees. If you are heading over to get your "Real ID," take some reading material with you and be prepared to admire real teamwork.

Ken Miller

Bettendorf

