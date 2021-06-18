Letter: Real threats

In response to Alvin Blake’s June 16 letter to the editor about the remaining threat of nuclear war, I do not disagree with his point that we citizens do not really know what any country, including the U.S., has in terms of missile capability. However, I do not fear a strike in the Cold War sense, but rather as a technological "Red Dawn."

I preface that I cannot stress enough that I am not at all a conspiracist. After several years, I left Twitter earlier this year because I could not give credibility to the drivel from such conspiracists, including shamelessly from some unhinged politicians.

I think it is naïve, though, not to take what has been happening lately seriously. The U.S. cannot trust Russia or China, among others. These ransom and other hacks, as severe as they seem, are relatively innocuous compared to shutting down the water supply, power, technology and other resources in major cities across the U.S.

We can be crippled without a nuclear attack. Understanding whether the end game would then be an attack in the traditional sense, or to endeavor to take over a country with a few hundred million dead bodies to clean up, is above my skill set.

Andrew Moskowitz

Rock Island

