Letter: Reality and unreality

Despite the fact that millions around the world watched with horror the violent assault on our nation’s Capitol, many congressional Republicans are trying to rewrite history by telling us that we didn’t see what we saw.

Insurrection is defined as "a violent uprising against an authority or government", yet Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, says what he saw was "a normal tourist visit." He stated he didn’t see an insurrection.

This was not a normal tourist visit.

Norman doubted whether they were actually Donald Trump's supporters, though they had attended Trump’s rally earlier.

These were Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol.

Rep. Louis Gohmert is on record saying Capitol rioters are "political prisoners held hostage by their own government."

These are thugs who attacked our Capitol.

Gohmert has said there was no evidence the rioters were armed. According to the federal charges, these insurrectionists were armed with stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats, etc.

In 2016, Trump said, "I love the poorly educated." And it is that segment of society which is the easiest to manipulate with propaganda.