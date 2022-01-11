 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reality
topical

Letter: Reality

Thank you to Barb Ickes for reporting on the vast divide that afflicts the Republican Party. Reading the story that appeared in these pages Jan. 6, it’s apparent the gaping chasm is not within the party, but between its leadership and reality.

To those who claim to see no connection between Donald Trump and those charged with crimes related to last year’s seditious attack on the Capitol, please consider what Robert Palmer, now serving a five-year sentence for attacking police officers that day, has testified:

"I have realized that we, meaning Trump supporters, were lied to by those that at the time had great power, meaning the then sitting President, as well as those acting on his behalf. They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was ‘our duty’ to stand up to tyranny. Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost, even by creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric.” [Source: Associated Press]

How is it in any way prudent that GOP leaders continue "spitting out the false narrative" of widespread fraud, especially when their rhetoric has been proved to create chaos?

Upcoming elections — from local races to the halls of Congress — will determine whether we as a nation ultimately choose truth and justice, or the fantasies of a Floridian fraudster and his mindless mob. Please choose wisely.

Kai Swanson

Rock Island

(Kai Swanson, a Democrat, is a member of the Rock Island County Board.)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: In decline

Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion i…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No mention

This paper never mentioned what it costs the taxpayers to send the Biden family to their beach house 31 times in 2021, or build a fence around it.

Letters to the Editor

Correction

The Rock Island County Board has approved downsizing to 19 members. An editorial last Sunday mistakenly suggested it would downsize to 15 memb…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

"Because less than 3% of you people read books. Because less than 15% of you read newspapers. Because the only truth you know is what you get …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post deputy editorial page editor and Yale College and Harvard Law School graduate: There are no constitutional rights…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why?

Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News