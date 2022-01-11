Letter: Reality

Thank you to Barb Ickes for reporting on the vast divide that afflicts the Republican Party. Reading the story that appeared in these pages Jan. 6, it’s apparent the gaping chasm is not within the party, but between its leadership and reality.

To those who claim to see no connection between Donald Trump and those charged with crimes related to last year’s seditious attack on the Capitol, please consider what Robert Palmer, now serving a five-year sentence for attacking police officers that day, has testified:

"I have realized that we, meaning Trump supporters, were lied to by those that at the time had great power, meaning the then sitting President, as well as those acting on his behalf. They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was ‘our duty’ to stand up to tyranny. Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones desperate to hold on to power at any cost, even by creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric.” [Source: Associated Press]

How is it in any way prudent that GOP leaders continue "spitting out the false narrative" of widespread fraud, especially when their rhetoric has been proved to create chaos?