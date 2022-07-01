Letter: Really pro-life?

Are you really pro-life?

As a nurse, I have cared for thousands of patients and have seen many lives saved and lost.

1. I believe and promote vaccinations, (MMR, pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis, tetanus, HPV to name a few ) as well as against Covid.

2. I believe in masks to prevent the spread of disease ( I have always worn a mask when assisting with a sterile procedure or in the OR) as well as to protect those who are immunosuppressed and to prevent influenza and covid.

3. I believe in seat belts, airbags, speed limits and not drinking and driving. Too many lives were lost prior to these innovations and campaigns.

4. I believe we need better gun control (I believe in the right to bear arms, I come from a hunting and military family) but no one need assault rifles but the military.

5. I support the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the River Bend Food bank as well as all the international organizations that promote and support life.

6. I donate blood, plasma, and platelets and have signed my organ-donor card.

7. I support better child care and education for all children.

To truly be pro-life, one needs to believe and support more than just the right to tell a woman what to do with her body. So, are you really pro-all life or just anti abortions?

Becki Maxson RN, MS

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0