Letter: Reasons for inflation

A letter writer from Davenport was bemoaning the cost of gasoline and inflation in a recent edition of this newspaper.

He blamed President Biden. What total nonsense.

Oil prices are set by global markets. Compared to other countries, gas prices in the United States are about in the middle of the pack. Australians are paying $5.38 per gallon and residents of Hong Kong pay $10.90 a gallon. (Nikol Hyrek, March 22, 2022, Iowa Starting Line, "An Explainer On How Gas Prices Work. Spoiler: The President Doesn't Set Them").

And they always mention the Keystone XL pipeline, don't they? It's good the pipeline was shut down, but we are still getting the Canadian oil. They ship it by rail. And what about those 9,000-plus drilling permits the oil companies are sitting on?

Another reason the oil companies aren't producing as much as they could: Their shareholders love money. In 2021, Chevron, Shell, BP, and Exxon raked in over $75 billion in profits. They bought back stock and raised the dividends for their shareholders.

As it is, the United States will produce 12.4 million barrels of oil a day in 2023. In Trump's first year the U.S. produced 9 million barrels of oil a day.

As far as inflation goes, Robert Reich explains, "the underlying problem is lack of competition. Corporations are using the excuse of inflation to raise prices and make fatter profits." (Robert Reich, Dec. 16, 2021, robertreich.substack.com).

Don Paulson

Letts, Iowa

