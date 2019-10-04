On the front page of the Quad-City Times (Sept. 26), Sen. Chuck Grassley said the impeachment of our troubled president is only sought by Trump haters.
I wrote the senator that my "dislike" of Mr. Trump had been earned by his actions and words. Examples of his behavior I listed were:
• Endangering our national security by alienating our main allies and embracing our main enemy, Russia;
• Mocking a national war hero, John McCain, and a handicapped reporter and Gold Star parents;
• Bragging about his many sexual assaults on women;
• Telling more than 12,000 lies since taking office (not yet 3 years);
• Not helping with, but contributing to, the climate change crisis, the number one issue of our life-time;
• Using his office to daily violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution;
• Using the office to try to undermine a political rival with a foreign government under extreme stress from our main enemy, Russia.
There are at least 10 more reasons I have "dislike" for Mr. Trump, I wrote.
So I concluded: "Senator, open your eyes to the corruption all around you in this administration. Or are you simply a part of that corruption?"
Don Moeller
Davenport