Letter: Reasons to vote

The 2016 election showed the American people that neither party is working for the American people; that is why Donald Trump was elected, the people were tired of the same old broken promises.

The 2020 election will be the same old story, so why should we even vote?

I have several reasons why we must vote:

1) We must take our government back from the greed, hypocrisy, and power of special interests and corporate greed that are currently controlling our Congress.

2) We have been helping the very wealthy over the last 40 years, with more tax cuts, loopholes, and subsidies to private businesses. Today there is not enough money to fund education, health-care and the elderly

3) The last president who worked for the good of the common people was Franklin Roosevelt. We must elect a person who will start to work for the American worker. If neither party can field that candidate for the American voter in 2020, we may look elsewhere.

I am convinced that the 2020 election will be the most important one of my lifetime. I am looking for someone who will provide social and economic justice for the American people. We can do better, and we have before. But we must be smart and informed before we vote.