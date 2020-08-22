Letter: Reassurances on voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a concerned citizen (to say the least), I gave County Auditor Roxanna Moritz a call, and she took 30 valuable minutes of her time to calm me down about mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. And calm me down she did. These were the main points she made to me.....we need more people like Roxanne. I now have the utmost trust that my ballot will be delivered on time and my ballot will be counted.

1. This is going to be a fluid election year, she will have to be prepared to know there might be changes.

2. As a state, she has reassurances everything is fine now from the postal service, and if things go south, she's prepared to put another plan in place.

3. Track your ballot have some skin in the game.

4. By law, the intelligent bar code that tells her what time and date it hits.

5. She can always void a ballot if she doesn't get it and re-issue.

6. She will accept ballots at the administration building on the weekends after they go out.

7. If you want to go to the polls she will make sure you are able to vote.