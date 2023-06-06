Reading the Dispatch/Argus/QC Times' June 2's Opinion page, I noticed two things:

1. It's fortunate that Ron Kopko is not a dentist, because his May 30th letter really seems to have struck a nerve.

2. It's unfortunate that Mr. Kopko (mis?)-used the word "immigrant" in his annotation of the ills caused by the ongoing catastrophe of illegal migrants, criminal aliens and drugs pouring across our porous southern border.

My personal paraphrase of Kopko's point would be: The current administration's total disinterest in any serious enforcement of immigration law, coupled with its blatant disrespect for the border patrol has led to a cornucopia of "Caravans, Cartels and Coyotes" carrying their cargoes of fentanyl and human flesh.

The "high cost of cheap labor" includes 106,000 yearly fentanyl overdose deaths, billions spent on English-as-Second-Language teachers, diversion of resources from one under-served "community" to another, not to mention the damage done to society by the creation of an undocumented underclass.

It's obvious from the text and tone of Kopko's letter that he's not referring to highly educated doctors, engineers, skilled artisans, entrepreneurs, or sponsored refugees, residing legally and pursuing naturalization.

The problem with using imprecise terms such as "immigrant" (when you really mean "criminal alien") is that it allows the obtuse, the disingenuous, the virtue-signalers and/or those with political agendas to claim some mythical "moral high ground" by writing rebuttals to their own, twisted interpretation of Mr. Kopko's letter, not the one he wrote.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline