The American people have been duped to believe two things. First, that the economy is working better than any time in history and, second, that our government (our elected officials) are working in our best interests.
We currently have the greatest income inequality in United States history, while our government continues to find more ways of rigging the system to help the wealthy. Tax cuts, trade policy and deregulation, just to name a few.
The last time that our government worked for the American people was shortly after the Great Depression, when Franklin Roosevelt was president. He vowed to help the American worker with better wages, labor unions to protect the workers and jobs to rebuild our infrastructure. The economy at that time in our history was very poor; however, President Roosevelt and Congress worked to help create the greatest middle-class that we ever had in U.S. history.
What happened? Our government stopped working for the American worker and now is working only for the very wealthy and multi-national corporations.
Next year, we have some very difficult choices. We can keep burying our heads in the ground or wake up and take back our government. I have only heard from two candidates who are willing to take back our government, so that it works for the American people again: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Some think this will cause "socialism." To me this will be our last chance for the American worker to attain what we still call "The American Dream."
Dave Fuller
Davenport