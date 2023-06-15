Dear QCT: I am writing this letter due to three stories that have disturbed me after reading them.

1. Davenport Building collapse — This building has not been the only one in Davenport that has had multiple complaints filed against it for shoddy maintenance. Can someone please tell me why inspections are being done but other than a slap on the wrist ($300 fine) no one seriously looked into the complaints by many of the residents? An engineer who saw the wall bulging reported it and very little was done?

2. Rape by an officer while he was on duty — This story blows my mind! Do we not remember a physician sexually abused a patient at a nearby hospital while on duty and got in trouble for it? This officer had many conduct problems and was still on duty by himself - why?

3. Drug shortages — This story also affects me as I am on multiple medications for my lungs and need to call around to many pharmacies to get them refilled. Out of our three politicians, only Chuck Grassley responded to me letting me know that we only have two manufacturers in the USA that make these drugs and one of them went bankrupt, hence the shortages. What is going on in this country is wrong on so many levels when money is more sacred than people's lives. Doing the right thing is long gone over profit. I hope we can change.

Chris Cotie

Clinton