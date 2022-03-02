 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reckless trucks

Letters to the editor

Sunday night, a semi lost control on Rockingham Road, damaging homes and injuring two people in the process.

I wish I could say I was surprised, but with the amount of truck traffic on this narrow two-lane road, it was only a matter of time.

While Rockingham may be a slightly shorter route for these trucks servicing the industrial area, including Purina and Novelis, to get to the interstate, it’s clearly far from safe.

Living near Rockingham Road, I frequently see trucks breaking the speed limit and/or operating in a generally reckless manner in a near-wholly residential area.

Davenport should strongly consider a ban on heavy industrial through traffic on Rockingham Road between Highway 61 and (at least) Concord Street. Truckers have several other options, including Schmidt, Howell, and Division streets, to reach Highway 61 and then the interstate without endangering the residents of this area.

Austin Bird

Davenport

